Boys
District 26-3A
Stockdale 45, Nixon-Smiley 37
Points: (N-S) Zacary Perez 16, Dusty Mejia 7, Jesse Riojas 6, Kade Dixon 4, Braxton Regalado 4, Josiah Montoya 2
Halftime: Stockdale 21-15
District 28-3A
Industrial 45, Hallettsville 40
Points: (I) Devin Barr 15, Mason Roe 13, Chace Thigpen 11, Kael Estes 2, Carson Kolb 2; (H) Rylan Schindler 14, Deven Wood 11, Luke Bludau 10, T. Chovanrez 8, Ellis 1
Halftime: Industrial 26-24; Records: Industrial 19-3, 13-0; Hallettsville 11-2, 11-2
District 28-2A
Flatonia 51, Louise 37
Records: Flatonia 23-3, 10-1
Schulenburg 51, Ganado 44
Weimar 58, Bloomington 41
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 67, Shiner St. Paul 47
Points: (H) Jordan Bludau 23, Austin Kutac 14, Nick Angerstein 14, Tyler Hawkins 5, Brady Haas 4, Alex Angerstein 3, Klayton Chance 2, Trey Daniels 2; (S) Sam Benes 12, Johnson 12, Gerard Nunez 10, Brown 6, Kai Giese 5, Twyford 2
Halftime: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 31-28; Records: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 12-12, 4-4; Shiner St. Paul 4-6, 2-5
