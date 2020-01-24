Boys
District 30-5A
Victoria West 78, Calhoun 43
Points: (VW) La'Trell Barfield 19, Omar Posada 17, Sammy Brito 1, Jadyn Smith 10, Kevin Rankin 23, Xavier Montemayor 1, Andrew Shelton 4, Dion Green 3; (C) Casey Woolridge 5, Ethan Mikolas 3, Caleb Kwi 7, Jarius Stewart 6, Casey Nunley 15, Pedro Vissoto 23.
Halftime: Victoria West 47-20; 3-pointers: Woolridge Mikolas, Kwi, Nunley 3, Vissoto, Barfield 3, Posada 4
Records: West (11-13, 6-3)
District 27-3A
Luling 66, Nixon-Smiley 32
Points: (NS) Robert Garcia 2, Dusty Mejia 3, Ruben Bomer 1, Brayden Martinez 5, Santos Pompa 4, Jesse Riojas 4, Jayden Brassell 2, Edgar Ochoa 7, Zach Perez 4.
Halftime: Luling 27-16. Records: Nixon-Smiley 5-16, 0-3.
