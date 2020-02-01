Girls
District 28-3A
Schulenburg 48, Columbus 45
Points: (S) Erica Otto 9; Erin Treybig 6; Brynlee Hollas 14; Morgan Marburger 5; Abbey Wellborn 3; Julie Guentert 2; Airyanna Rodriguez 9.
Halftime: 22-22. Records: Schulenburg 26-4, 11-0; Columbus 9-2 in district.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Shiner St. Paul 42, Victoria Faith Academy 27
Points: (SP) Brooke Pesek 2, Julianna Davis 11, Danni Blair 8, Kate Ehrig 1, Julia Machacek 1, Rebecca Wagner 6, Taylor Wauson 4, Ashlyn Pesek 3, Seryna Garza 2, Paige Brown 4.
Halftime: St. Paul 19-9. Records: St. Paul 7-0 in district. Clinched district title.
Boys
District 27-3A
Yoakum 50, Nixon-Smiley 43
Points: (NS) Benito Perez 3, Mario Ponce 2, Brayden Martinez 13, Santos Pompa 10, Jesse Riojas 9, Zach Perez 6. (Y) Bordovsky 8, Hysaw 2, Jones 9, Carroll 4, Johnson 12, Knocke 5, Adamek 6, Arroyo 4.
Halftime: 25-25. Records: Nixon-Smiley 5-18, 0-5.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Victoria Faith Academy 79, Shiner St. Paul 60
Points: (FA) Avery Yates 14; Tyler Torres 6; Jacob Hall 17; Keigan Rendon 3; Evan Tijerina 17; Landon Rodgers 4; James Ortiz 8; Luke Sevier 10.
Halftime: Faith Academy 39-33. 3-pointers: Yates 2, Hall 2; Torres 2; Rendon; Tijerina. Records: Faith Academy 21-8, 6-0. Faith Academy clinches district championship.
