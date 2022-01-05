Tuesday
Boys
District 29-5A
Victoria West 72, Corpus Christi Carroll 66
Points: (W) Darrion Lacy 18, Jadyn Smith 24, Jeremiah Baldwin 11, Zo Morgan 13, Jackson Hodge 4, Shawn Mettey 4;
Halftime: West 41-38. 3-Pointers: (W) Lacy 2, Smith 2, Baldwin 3, Morgan 2. Records: West 13-8, 4-1
District 29-3A
Goliad 35, Orange Grove 23
Points: (G) Colby Rosenquest 9, Layden Lara 2, Seth Amaro 6, Dasen Tinney-Anderson 8, Devonte Perry 4, Joseph Council 3, J.P. Reyes 3. (OG) Galvan 12, Saba 5, Stewart 2, Pressley 2, Facundo 2.
Halftime: Goliad 22-15. 3-Pointers: (G) Rosenquest 3, Amaro 2, Reyes; (OG) Galvan 2, Saba. Record: Goliad 13-9.
District 26-3A
Nixon Smiley 57, Luling 51 (OT)
Points: (NS) B. Martinez 14, D. Abundis 2, D. Mejia 26, C. White Jr. 2, B. Regalado 10, J. Munoz 3.
Record: Nixon-Smiley 14-2, 2-0.
Girls
District 29-3A
Orange Grove 43, Goliad 33
Points: (G) A. Yanta 18, A. Amaro 10, R. Bohl 3, M. Bond 2; (OG) Salinas 12, Ellis 9, Eslenfield 8, Kotara 6, Lopez 4, Medina 2, Montgomery 2.
Halftime: Orange Grove 20-18. 3-Pointers: (G) none; (OG) Ellis 3, Salinas 2, Kotara 2. Records: Goliad 4-20, 1-3; Orange Grove 10-11, 3-1.
District 28-3A
Yoakum 66, Rice Consolidated 5
Points: (Y) Jayana Phillips 10, Stephanie Oviedo 10, Deazia Rios 9.
