GIRLS
District 27-4A
Cuero 44, Gonzales 36
Points: (C) Ibree Coe 20, Clayre Pullin 10, Ashley Price 10, Charity Gray 2, Zha'Vanna Gray 2; (G) Sample 16, Barnick 11, Rhodes 7, Segar-Gordan 2
3-pointers: Coe; Halftime: Cuero 26-16; Records: Cuero 11-3, 2-0
District 29-3A
George West 57, Goliad 36
Points: (G) Mikhailya Pinson 9, Kaysa Wunsch 9, Kaitlyn Alegria 7, Cally Boykin 6, Gabby Sertuche 2, Jaylynn Alegria 2, Melanie Bond 1; (GW) K. Ruiz 16, E. Patton 13, K. Lugo 11, J. Otero 8, I. Salazar 4, J. Bartlett 2, A. Dobbs 2
3-pointers: Alegria, K. Ruiz 3, E. Patton 3; Halftime: George West 25-9; Records: Goliad 1-13, 0-6; George West 2-4
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 43, Palacios 35
Points: (H) Briley Rother 15, Sloan Machacek 8, Kinleigh Hall 6, Courtney Woytek 4, Sydney Migura 3, Jennifer Willett 2; (P) Kyra Polk 16, Cara Pol 5, Shayne Wollam 5, Paula Alfaro 4, Jordan Peeples 4, Kelly Kobe 2
3-pointers: Rother 3, Polk 4; Halftime: Hallettsville 22-13; Records: Hallettsville 5-4, 4-2; Palacios 10-4, 3-3
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 78, Marion 56
Points: (N-S) Mady Velasquez 25, Greenlee Houseton 15, Gracie Mejia 12, Kiara Andrada 10, Abby Fox 6, Natalie Mendez 6, Madisyn Rice 4
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 33-31; Records: Nixon-Smiley 6-6, 3-2
District 31-2A
Yorktown 50, Port Aransas 38
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 34, Katelyn Dodds 6, Kailey Sinast 5, Ayana Longoria 4, Kaley Lassman 1; (PA) Hannah Ramsden 10, Taylor Alcorn 8, Mollie Sheffield 8, Hope Shoemaker 4, Avica Burrill 4, Jadyn Clark 4
3-pointers: Metting 2, Sinast 1, Alcorn 2; Halftime: Yorktown 20-20 Port Aransas; Records: Yorktown 14-0, 5-0; Port Aransas 8-4, 3-2
JV: Port Aransas 40-20
BOYS
District 29-5A
Victoria West 71, Flour Bluff 60
Points: (W) Kevin Rankin 35, La'Trell Barfield 12, Omar Posada 12
Records: West 9-2, 7-0; Flour Bluff 5-2 in district.
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 59, Palacios 36
Points: (H) Rylan Schindler 21, Kyler Chovanetz 10, Luke Bludau 10, Koda Howell 7, Joseph Moeller 5, Deven Wood 5, Trace Patek 1; (P) Gerald Haynes 15, Anthony White 7, Julian Diaz 5, Edan Tran 5, Nathan Perez 3, Mario Sanchez 1
3-pointers: Schindler, Wood, Moeller, White; Records: Hallettsville 3-0, 3-0; Palacios 3-5, 1-2
District 26-3A
Marion 50, Nixon-Smiley 30
Points: (N-S) Jesse Riojas 9, Bradyn Martinez 7, Jermiah Munoz 6, Zacary Perez 5, Jadyn Brassell 3
Halftime: Marion 23-14
