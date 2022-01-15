Basketball logo new

Friday

Boys

District 26-3A

Nixon-Smiley 33, San Antonio Randolph 19

Points: (N) B. Martinez 2, D. Mejia 12, C. White Jr. 6, B. Regalado 8, D. Abundis 2, H. Canion 3.

District 28-3A

Industrial 79, Rice Consolidated 36

Points: (I) Parker Blackwell 18, Logan Peterson 6, Mason Roe 34, Cerik Nuells 7, Carson Kolb 6, Braxton Warren 2, Jake Alexander 4, Reed Kallus 2.

Halftime: Industrial 39-22. 3-pointers: (I) Blackwell, Peterson 2. Records: Industrial 10-0, 5-0; Rice 0-5

District 29-3A

Goliad 52, Skidmore-Tynan 29

Points: (S) D. Cheek 3, A. Silva 11, B. Martinez 7, C. Rivera 6, D. Salazar 2; (G) Colby Rosenquest 6, Alex Fernandez 2, Layden Lara 12, Braylon Perry 3, Seth Amaro 6, Devonte Perry 17, JP Reyes 3, Joseph Council 3.

Halftime: Goliad 27-13. 3-Pointers: (S) Cheek, Silva, Martinez; (G) Rosenquest 2, Perry, Amaro 2, Reyes. Records: Skidmore-Tynan 11-12, 3-2; Goliad 15-9, 4-1.

District 28-2A

Flatonia 70, Bloomington 37

Points: (F) Keyshaun Green 23, Duke Sodek 13, Dayton Cliffe 3, Luke Law 15, Angel Netro 4, Jaidyn Guyton 10, Alex Hernandez 2.

Halftime: Flatonia 40-21. 3-Pointers: (F) Green 4, Sodek 3, Cliffe, Law. Record: Flatonia 22-4, 4-0.

Girls

District 28-3A

Columbus 55, Palacios 41

Points: (P) Cyra Polk 18, Cara Polk 9, Madelyne Wollam 7, Shayne Wollam 4, Ava Bowers 2, Paris Lopez 1.

Halftime: Columbus 23-15. Record: Palacios 22-4, 5-2.

District 28-2A

Shiner 53, Ganado 37

Points: (G) Kate Smith 11, Ja'Lai Foster 10, Macy Kolacny 6.

Records: Ganado 16-11, 2-4

