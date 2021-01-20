Girls
District 25-4A
Sweeny 59, Bay City 36
Points: (S) Asha Strauther 18, Kryana Britton 1, Skylar Bess 17, Alyssa Fitts 2, Marya Quarters 3, Shaylee Robinson 8, Tierra Pinson 8, Alecia King 2; (BC) Jabrion Thrift 9,Jackie Jones 3, Karen Patel 3, Taryn Harris 6, Kristina Johnson 3, Kalkia Woodard 7, Arielle Medina 5.
Halftime: Sweeny 22-18. 3-pointers: Patel. Records: Sweeny 14-5, 7-1; Bay City 0-15, 0-8.
TAPPS CLASS 5A
Corpus Christi Incarnate Word 51, St. Joseph 39
Points: (STJ) T Swor 6, Taylor Foeh 6, H Terry 7, E Webb 2, Maiya Tillman 16; (IWA) Beltran 8, Lilly Smith 5, Chanyanan 12, Thomas 26
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Girls
District 27-4A
Navarro 50, Cuero 30
Points: (C) Clayre Pullin 8, Ashley Price 8, Z Gray 7, Ibree Coe 5, Charity Gray 2; (N) Laylin Sturm 19, Tatum Harborth 11, Taylor Helms 6, Sienna Kramer 5, Mary Gilliam 4, Ryanne Hepp 3, Karlee Koenig 2
Halftime: Navarro 26-14; Records: Cuero 12-4, 3-1
District 26-3A
SA Cole 70, Nixon-Smiley 43
Points: (N-S) Abby Fox 13, Greenlee Houseton 9, Natalie Mendez 8, Madisyn Rice 6, Kendall Amaya 4, Mady Velasquez 3
Halftime: SA Cole 37-22; Records: Nixon-Smiley 8-7, 5-3
Boys
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 79, Victoria East 38
Points: (E) Donovan Oliver 14, Brady Parker 9, Terrence Terrell 8, Kaiden Perry 5, Eric Franklin 2; (VM) CJ Vela 34, Ben Cochran 17, Jordyn Heard 9, Clay Judalen 7, Brad Burda 6, Cameron De La Pena 5, Quentcy Lewis 5, Luqman Khan 3, Aidan Guerra 3, Roman Mendoza 3, Hudson Mikulencak 2
3-pointers: Oliver 2, Perry, Vela 5, De La Pena, Khan, Mendoza, Clay, Cochran; Halftime: Vets 38-27; Records: Victoria East 4-15, 1-9
District 28-3A
Edna 32, Palacio 29
3-pointers: Johnny Sanchez 2
