Tuesday
Boys
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 80, Victoria West 52
Points: (W) Dion Green 15, Darrian Lacey 3, Jadyn Smith 15, Jeremy Baldwin 5, Zo Morgan 9, Luke Parker 1, Jackson Hodge 2, Joey Mitchum 2; (VM) Cameron DeLaPena 2, CJ Vela 16, Christian Greenwood 2, Aidan Guerra 22, Jordyn Heard 18, Nate Reeves 4, Xavier Perez 16.
Halftime: Vets 37-22. 3-pointers: Lacey, Baldwin, Morgan, Vela 2.
District 26-3A
Randolph 56, Nixon-Smiley 38
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 4, Kade Dixon 3, Dustin Mejia 12, Carl White Jr. 7, Braxton Regalado 4, Luke Moses 2, Holden Canion 1, Ruben Bomer 5.
Girls
District 29-3A
Skidmore-Tynan 41, Goliad 35
Points: (G) A. Yanta 16, K. Wunsch 5, R. Bohl 5, G. Sertuche 4, R. Glass 2, H. Luco 2, M. Tinney 1; (ST) M. Moreman 19, K. Rivers 7, K. Salinas 6, D. Villarreal 6, M. Farve 2, K. Herrera 1.
Halftime: Skidmore-Tynan 17-13. 3-pointers: Yanta, Moreman 6, Rivers. Records: Goliad 7-27, 4-10; Skidmore-Tynan 26-9, 12-2.
JV: Skidmore-Tynan 27-21.
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 41, Louise 19
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 5, Jessalyn Gipson 14, Jordan Sommer 6, Tamara Otto 5, Rilee Sanchez 1, Airyanna Rodriguez 10.
Halftime: Schulenburg 19-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.