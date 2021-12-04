Saturday
Girls
Victoria Faith Academy Tournament
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 48, Victoria St. Joseph 20
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 4, Aleigh Kraatz 9, Elizabeth Grahmann 9, Lani Pilat 6, Ava Lackey 6, Elena Grahmann 4, Jules Janak 4, Bailey Haas 6.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 34-12. 3-Pointers: Kraatz
Sacred Heart 46, Corpus Christi Incarnate Word 38
Points: (SH) Bludau 4, Kraatz 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 24, Elena Grahmann 2, Janak 3, Haas 7, Adalyn Pohl 4.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 18, IWA 18. 3-Pointers: Haas. Record: Sacred Heart 5-1.
