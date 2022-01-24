Saturday
Boys
District 28-2A
Flatonia 77, Louise 45
Points: (F) Jaidyn Guyton 18, Keyshaun Green 17, Duke sodek 14, Luke Law 8, Fidel Venegas 4, Titan Targac 4, Angel Netro 4, Alex Hernandez 4, Cliffe 3, Marler 1.
Halftime: Flatonia 34-25. 3-pointers: Green 4, Sodek 4, Cliffe.
Friday
Boys
District 28-2A
Flatonia 75, Ganado 44
Points: (F) Duke Sodek 24, Keyshaun Green 15, Fidel Venegas 11, Angel Netro 8, Luke Law 7, Jaidyn Guyton 4, Dayton Cliffe 3, Titan Targac 2, Justin Marler 1.
Halftime: Flatonia 28-23. 3-pointers: Sodek 8, Green 3, Law, Cliffe. Records: Flatonia 24-4, 6-0.
