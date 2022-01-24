Basketball logo new

Saturday

Boys

District 28-2A

Flatonia 77, Louise 45

Points: (F) Jaidyn Guyton 18, Keyshaun Green 17, Duke sodek 14, Luke Law 8, Fidel Venegas 4, Titan Targac 4, Angel Netro 4, Alex Hernandez 4, Cliffe 3, Marler 1.

Halftime: Flatonia 34-25. 3-pointers: Green 4, Sodek 4, Cliffe.

Friday

Boys

District 28-2A

Flatonia 75, Ganado 44

Points: (F) Duke Sodek 24, Keyshaun Green 15, Fidel Venegas 11, Angel Netro 8, Luke Law 7, Jaidyn Guyton 4, Dayton Cliffe 3, Titan Targac 2, Justin Marler 1.

Halftime: Flatonia 28-23. 3-pointers: Sodek 8, Green 3, Law, Cliffe. Records: Flatonia 24-4, 6-0.

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.