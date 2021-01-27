Girls
District 27-4A
Cuero 40, Gonzales 29
Points: (C) Clayre Pullin 11, Ashely Price 11, Z Gray 8, Ibree Coe 6, Charity Gray 4; (G) H. Sample 11, S. Barnick 9, C. Rhoades 8, D. Sego-Gordon 1
Halftime: Gonzales 17-11; Records: Cuero 14-4, 5-1
District 26-3A
Luling 66, Nixon-Smiley 44
Points: (N-S) Madisyn Rice 11, Natalie Mendez 9, Mady Velasquez 8, Greenlee Houseton 6, Abby Fox 3, Kendall Amaya 3, Gracie Mejia 2, McKaylah Filla 2
Halftime: Luling 46-19; Records: Nixon-Smiley 9-8, 6-4
Boys
District 27-4A
Cuero 59, Gonzales 50
Points: (C) Tycen Williams 16, Davyon Williams 15, Exavier Durham 7, A.J. Arroyo 6, LeBron Johnson 4, Deveryck Mathis 4, James Langton 3, Colton Finch 2, Christian Holmes 2; (G) Jaydyn Lookabill 20, Jacob Bakken 10, Brady Barfield 7, Xavier Aguayo 7, A. Martinez 6
3-pointers: D. Williams, Langton, Aguyayo; Halftime: Gonzales 27-22; Records: Cuero 12-5, 3-1
District 28-3A
Edna 79, Tidehaven 38
Points: (E) Layton Ressman 33, Joshua Muncrief 12, Devin Kallus 12, Otis Santanella 10, K.J. Fortenberry 5, Harrison Smiga 4, Ryland Leudecke 3
District 28-2A
Weimar 57, Schulenburg 49
Non-District
Flatonia 97, Bellville Faith Academy 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.