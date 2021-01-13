Girls
District 28-3A
Yoakum 43, Edna 42
Points: (E) K. Zarate 11, D. Williams 10, K. Rodas 9, A. Haas 4, K. Chiles 2, L. Howell 2, E. Spree 2, M. Salazar 2
TAPPS District 4-5A
Victoria St. Joseph 52, Corpus Christi John Paul II 48
Points: (SJ) Taylor Foeh 24, Maiya Tillman 14, Tara Swore 6, Emily Webb 4, Heidi Terry 2, Lauren Theriot 2
Boys
District 28-3A
Palacios 54, Columbus 51
Points: (P) Anthony White 4, Julian Diaz 13, Gary Haynes 19, Edan Tran 3, Nathan Perez 12, Bryan Thomas 3; (C) Wray 29, Upson 9, Barnes 5, Pitchford 6, Berger 2.
3-pointers: Pitchford 2, Upson, Wray, Diaz 2, White, Perez. Halftime: Columbus 32-17; Records: Columbus 3-2 in district; Palacios 6-5, 2-2.
TAPPS District 4-5A
Corpus Christi John Paul II 51, Victoria St. Joseph 27
TAPPS District 5-2A
Victoria Faith Academy 67, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 56
Points: (SH) Austin Kutac 17, Jordan Bludau 14, Will Harper 10, Alex Angerstein 5, Trenton Kraatz 4, Nick Angerstein 4, Charlie Coldeway 2; (FA) Tijerina 16, Bauer 13, Jones 12, Hernandez 10, Torres 8, Graham 6, Manning 2
Halftime: Faith Academy 37-26; Records: Victoria Faith Academy 9-4, 1-0; Hallettsville Sacred Heart 7-9, 0-1
