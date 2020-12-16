GIRLS
DISTRICT 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 61, Stockdale 39
Points: (N-S) Mady Velasquez 16, Kiara Andrada 13, Greenlee Houseton 12, Gracie Mejia 12, Kendall Amaya 3, Abby Fox 2, McKaylah Filla 2, Natalie Mendez 1
Records: Nixon-Smiley 4-3, 1-0
BOYS
Natalia 55, Nixon-Smiley 37
Points: (N-S) Bradyn Martinez 9, Braxton Regalado 9, Jesse Riojas 6, Zac Perez 5, Dustin Mejia 3, Benito Perez 2, Jermiah Munoz 2, Jadyn Brassell 1
Halftime: Natalia 28, Nixon-Smiley 15
(0) comments
