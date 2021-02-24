Basketball logo new

TAPPS District 5-2A

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 48, Shiner St. Paul 47 OT

Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 6, Elizabeth Grahmann 18, Emma Hawkins 6, Jules Janak 3, Bailey Haas 12, Abby Clark 1, Aleigh Kraatz 2. (SP) Julie Davis 4, Danni Blair 2, Kate Ehrig 11, Rebecca Wagner 20, Taylor Wauson 2, Ashlyn Pesek 4, Paige Brown 4.

3-Pointers: Haas 2, Wagner. Halftime: St. Paul 29-22. Record: Sacred Heart 13-7.

