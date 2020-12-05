Friday
Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 54, CC King 34
Points: (W) Dailynn Zarate 4, Aaliyah Castillo 22, Leilani Green 2, Ashley Giesalhart 6, Shadow Gomez 4, Jaddyn Lesikar 2, Marleigh Gomez 12, Shandi Mumphord 2. (K) Serena Gonzalez 2, Adelynn Lopez 8, Maurena Hali 15, Mya Gonzalez 2, Cece Epps 7.
3-Pointers: Castillo. Halftime: West 21-17.
Boys
Faith Academy Tournament
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 50 Victoria Cobra Homeschool 48
Halftime: Cobras 27-18
Points: (SH) Jordan Bludau 24, Will Harper 12, Trento Kraatz 4, Tyler Hawkins 4 pts, Austin Kutac 2, Cole Bujnoch 2, Trey Daniels 2; (VC) Sauceda 18, E. Pickens 9, Schoonover 9, Cooper 6, Tindell 4, D. Pickens 2.
3 pointers: Harper 4, Sauceda 3, Pickens
Rosehill Christian 51, Sacred Heart 47
Points: (SH) Harper 12, Bludau 12, Kutac 8, Kraatz 7, Alex Angerstein 7, Klayton Chance 2.
3 Pointers: Kraat,; Harper 2, Angerstein 1, Bludau 1.
Record: Sacred Heart 2-2
Yorktown 61, Nixon-Smiley 40
Halftime: 35-13 Yorktown
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 26, Ayana Longoria 2, Kailey Sinast 20, Kaitlyn Dodds 5, Madison Morehead 2, Garza 2. (NS) Mady Velasquez 17, Greenlee Houseton 9, Abby Fox 5, Kiara Andrada 3, Natalie Mendez 2, Kendall Amaya 2, Gracie Mejia 2.
Records: Yorktown 7-0; Nixon-Smiley 2-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.