Boys
District 26-3A
Marion 71, Nixon-Smiley 21
Points: (N-S) Zacary Perez 9, Bradyn Martinez 4, Dusty Mejia 3, Jesse Riojas 2, Braxton Regalado 2, Benito Perez 1
Halftime: Marion 45-8
District 28-3A
Industrial 60, Edna 36
Points: (E) Cam Thornton 17
Halftime: 30-14; Records: Industrial 16-3, 10-0; Edna 5-6
Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 45, Corpus Christi Carroll 17
Points: (W) Haleigh Reyes 10, Shandi Mumphord 9, Leilani Green 7, Aaliyah Castillo 6, Dailyn Zarate 4, Jaddyn Lesikar 4, Ashley Giesalhart 3, Marleigh Gomez 2; (C) Janaisha Kelly 8, Jalissa Brantley 5, Charlotte Denardo 2, Gen Barnhart 2
3-pointers: Kelly; Halftime: West 20-5; Records: Victoria West 16-5, 12-3
District 27-4A
La Vernia 42, Cuero 37
Points: (C) Ashley Price 14, Ibree Coe 13, Z Gray 6, Charity Gray 4; (LV) Towns 20, Chadwick 9, Felux 5, Alfaro 4, Wiatrek 2, Izworski 1, Whatley 1
Halftime: Cuero 19-16; Records: Cuero 14-5, 5-2
District 26-3A
Schulenburg 55, Marion 54
Points: (S) Mady Velasquez 14, Kendall Amaya 13, Kiara Andrada 12, Greenlee Houseton 7, Gracie Mejia 4, Abby Fox 2, Madisyn Rice 2, Natalie Mendez 1.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 27-23; Records: Nixon-Smiley 10-8, 7-4
District 28-3A
Industrial 50, Edna 49
Points: (E) A. Haas 20, K. Rodas 16, M. Salazar 8, D. Williams 5
