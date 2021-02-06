GIRLS
District 27-4A
Cuero 51, Geronimo Navarro 48
Points: (C) Ibree Coe 17, Clayre Pullin 15, Z Gray 13, Charity Gray 6; (N) Harborth 15, Sturm 13, Kramer 8, Hepp 4, Koenig 2, Andrews 2, Bumguardner 2, Helms 2
Halftime: Navarro 27-18
District 26-3A
Randolph 47, Nixon-Smiley 34
Points: (N-S) Greenlee Houseton 12, Mady Velasquez 9, Natalie Mendez 6, Kiara Andrada 2, Kendall Amaya 2, Gracie Mejia 2, Madisyn Rice 1
Halftime: Randolph 26-15; Records: Nixon-Smiley 10-9, 7-5
District 28-3A
Yoakum 57, Edna 47
Points: (E) A. Haas 16, K. Rodas 11, D. Williams 6, M. Salazar 5, K. Zarate 3, L. Smith 2, K. Hanys 2, E. Spree 2
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 51, Louise 32
Points: (S) Airyanna Rodriguez 13, Julie Guentert 9, Jessalyn Gipson 9, Erica Otto 7, Jordan Sommer 6, Kieryn Adams 5, Karla Rico 2
Halftime: Schulenburg 28-12; JV: Schulenburg 38-20
BOYS
District 26-3A
Randolph 60, Nixon-Smiley 28
Points: (N-S) Zacary Perez 15, Dusty Mejia 9, Braxton Regalado 2, Jesse Riojas 2
Halftime: Randolph 36-17
TAPPS District 5-2A
San Antonio St. Gerard 61, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51
Points: (SH) Austin Kutac 21, Brady Haas 10, Jordan Bludau 7, Alex Angerstein 6, Nick Angerstein 3, Tyler Hawkins 2, Trey Daniels 2
Halftime: St. Gerard 27-23; Records: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 11-12, 3-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.