Tuesday
Boys
District 29-5A
Flour Bluff 62, Victoria East 48
Points: (FB) Isaac Stoffer 7, Andrew Jones 13, Pete Herrick 14, Zach Bates 2, Hayden Wilson 2, Lukas Drasutis 13, Alec Roberson 11; (E) Donovan Oliver 5, Brady Parker 22, Leslie Clark 3, Jastin Wallace 2, Bryson Ortega 2, Fernando Pena 2, Eric Franklin 8, Nijahrell Prater 4.
Halftime: Flour Bluff 27-17. 3-pointers: Jones, Herrick 2, Drasutis, Roberson, Franklin.
Corpus Christi King 67, Victoria West 54
Points: (W) J Smith 14, Z Morgan 12, D Lacy 8, S Mettey 6, D Fillmore 4, D King 4, L Parker 3, J Hodge 3; (K) T Palmer 30, K Cullen 12, G Cervantes 10, T Bennetsen 7, J Johnson 4, H Kuhlmann 4
3-Pointers: Cullen 4, Palmer 3, Cervantes. Victoria West, Morgan 2, Smith, Mettey.
District 26-3A
Stockdale 63, Nixon-Smiley 35
Points: (NS) B. Martinez 9, D. Mejia 5, C. White Jr. 4, B. Regalado 6, L. Moses 1, D. Abundis 2, H. Canion 4, R. Bomer 4.
Girls
District 28-3A
Palacios 59, Yoakum 53
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 30, Cara Polk 12, Shayne Wollam 6, Ava Bowers 5, Yessica Baez 4, Catherine Graves 3.
Halftime: Palacios 27-20. Records: Palacios 23-4, 6-2.
District 29-3A
Goliad 39, Odem 38
Points: (G) Averi Amaro 14, Abby Yanta 11, Kaysa Wunsch 6, Gabriela Sertuche 3, Hayden Luco 2, Maci Tinney 2, Riley Bohl 1; (O) A. Garza 16, N. Ortiz 11, B. Salinas 5, D. Moreno 4, L. Cruz 2
Halftime: Goliad 17-16. 3-pointers: Amaro 2, Yanta, A. Garza 2, N. Ortiz 2. Records: Goliad 5-23, 2-6; Odem 7-20, 1-7.
District 31-2A
Yorktown 49, Refugio 31
Points: (R) Chay Callis 10, Smiya Dubose 10, B. Fox 6, K. Wills 3, Mariah Boyd 2; (Y) Seely Metting 30, Braleigh Dodds 8, Laynie Boyd 5, Ayana Longoria 3, Juliana Garza 2, Kaley Lassmann 1.
Halftime: Yorktown 29- 7.3-Pointers: Dubose 3, Callis 2, Wills 1, Longoria 1. Records: Yorktown 18-10, 7-0; Refugio 9-6, 1-4.
