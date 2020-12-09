Basketball logo new

BOYS

Nordheim 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38

Points: (SH) Will Harper 8, Jordan Bludau 8, Austin Kutac 8, Alex Angerstein 4, Trenton Kraatz 4, Klayton Chance 2, Cole Bujnoch 2, Charlie Coldeway 2; (Nordheim) Torres 22, Williams 15, Smith 6, Farmer 4

3-pointers: (SH) Harper 2, Angerstein 1; (Nordheim) Torres 6.

Records: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 2-3

GIRLS

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 59, Nixon-Smiley 58

Points: (SH) Grahmann 27, Haas 9, Machuek 8, Janak 6, Hawkins 6, Henke 3; (N-S) Mady Velasquez 20, Greenlee Houseton 12, Natalie Mendez 11, Kiara Andrada 8, Abby Fox 4, Gracie Mejia 3.

Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 37, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 34

Records: Nixon-Smiley 2-3, 0-0

El Campo 44, Schulenburg 31

Points: (Schulenberg) Erica Otto 14, Morgan Marburger 10, Airyanna Rodriguez 4, Julie Guenter 2, Tamara Otto 1

Halftime: El Campo 19, Schulenburg 10

JV Black: Schulenburg 42, El Campo 32; JV White: El Campo 29, Schulenburg 20

Edna 30, Rice 25

Points: (Edna) A. Haas 9, D. Williams 7, K. Zarate 6, K. Rodas 4, K. Chiles 2, M. Salazar 2

