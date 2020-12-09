BOYS
Nordheim 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38
Points: (SH) Will Harper 8, Jordan Bludau 8, Austin Kutac 8, Alex Angerstein 4, Trenton Kraatz 4, Klayton Chance 2, Cole Bujnoch 2, Charlie Coldeway 2; (Nordheim) Torres 22, Williams 15, Smith 6, Farmer 4
3-pointers: (SH) Harper 2, Angerstein 1; (Nordheim) Torres 6.
Records: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 2-3
GIRLS
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 59, Nixon-Smiley 58
Points: (SH) Grahmann 27, Haas 9, Machuek 8, Janak 6, Hawkins 6, Henke 3; (N-S) Mady Velasquez 20, Greenlee Houseton 12, Natalie Mendez 11, Kiara Andrada 8, Abby Fox 4, Gracie Mejia 3.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 37, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 34
Records: Nixon-Smiley 2-3, 0-0
El Campo 44, Schulenburg 31
Points: (Schulenberg) Erica Otto 14, Morgan Marburger 10, Airyanna Rodriguez 4, Julie Guenter 2, Tamara Otto 1
Halftime: El Campo 19, Schulenburg 10
JV Black: Schulenburg 42, El Campo 32; JV White: El Campo 29, Schulenburg 20
Edna 30, Rice 25
Points: (Edna) A. Haas 9, D. Williams 7, K. Zarate 6, K. Rodas 4, K. Chiles 2, M. Salazar 2
