GIRLS

Non-District

Moulton 46, Nixon-Smiley 42

Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 24, Moulton 12

Points: (N-S) Mady Velasquez 9, Kiara Andrada 9, Gracie Mejia 8, Greenlee Houseton 7, Abby Fox 6, Natalie Mendez 2, Kendall Amaya 1

Records: Nixon-Smiley 4-4, 1-0

BOYS

Woodlands Legacy Prep 46, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 44

Halftime: Woodlands Legacy Prep 23, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 19

Points: (SH): Jordan Bludau 18, Charlie Coldeway 8, Will Harper 6, Nick Angerstein 5, Austin Kutac 3, Tyler Hawkins 2, Trenton Kraatz 2

3-pointers: (SH) Harper 2, Bludau 1

JV: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Woodlands Legacy Prep 40

Records: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 5-6

