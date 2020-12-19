GIRLS
Non-District
Moulton 46, Nixon-Smiley 42
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 24, Moulton 12
Points: (N-S) Mady Velasquez 9, Kiara Andrada 9, Gracie Mejia 8, Greenlee Houseton 7, Abby Fox 6, Natalie Mendez 2, Kendall Amaya 1
Records: Nixon-Smiley 4-4, 1-0
BOYS
Woodlands Legacy Prep 46, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 44
Halftime: Woodlands Legacy Prep 23, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 19
Points: (SH): Jordan Bludau 18, Charlie Coldeway 8, Will Harper 6, Nick Angerstein 5, Austin Kutac 3, Tyler Hawkins 2, Trenton Kraatz 2
3-pointers: (SH) Harper 2, Bludau 1
JV: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Woodlands Legacy Prep 40
Records: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 5-6
