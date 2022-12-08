CYPRESS — Refugio kicker Alex Placencia tried to remain calm as he trotted onto the field for a 20-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But Placencia knew that a trip to the Class 2A, Division I state final was at stake.
“I’ve got to keep my head down and kick it straight down the middle,” Placencia said of his thought process. “Just keep my head down and knock it through.”
Jayden Wright snapped the ball, Chai Whitmire put the ball down and Placencia’s kick sailed through the uprights with nine seconds remaining to lift the Bobcats to a 24-21 win over Timpson on Thursday night Cy-Fair CFU Stadium.
The Bobcats improved to 14-1 and will make their 11th state final appearance and first since 2019 at 11 a.m. Thursday against Hawley, a 34-20 winner over Crawford, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“They were like, ‘go kick,” and I was like I’ve got to do what I got to do,” Placencia said. “It went blank and then I looked up and I heard everybody yelling and I was like, ‘It’s good.’”
The winning kick followed a 35-yard pass from Kelan Brown to Ernest Campbell that set Refugio up at the 3-yard line.
After Jordan King was stopped for no gain, Refugio head coach Jason Herring called his final timeout and sent Placencia onto the field.
“I learned a long time ago to believe in your kids,” Herring said. “If Jordan (King) would have gotten a little bit closer I would have probably run super power again. They did a pretty good job of stopping us. I said just like in (20)16 we went with our little kicker and we beat Crawford. I was nervous, don’t get me wrong. I was praying and crossing my fingers. Little Placencia came through.”
Campbell had a career game when the Bobcats needed it most. He rushed nine times for 128 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run, and caught three passes for 53 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown reception.
“It’s real easy when you’ve got a kid like Ernie who’s a two-time state champion that runs a 10.3,” Herring said. “He makes me look real smart. All we do is design a bunch of different ways to get him the ball. We hadn’t shown any of that. We’ve been saving it for Shiner if we needed it and now Timpson.”
Campbell spent much of the game being covered by Timpson’s Terry Bussey, but was able to out maneuver the defender on his critical catch.
“I wasn’t fazed at all,” Campbell said. “He’s a four-star and I respect him but I’m fast, a 10.3 and I had to show him what it is. He was pressing me and we were able to hit the outside route to put my team in field goal position.”
Bobcats Jordan King, left, Karson Herring, center, and Brayden Henderson, right, smile at the crowd after their Class 2A, Division I semifinal win against Timpson on Thursday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Bussey had the Refugio defense on edge the entire game, as he carried 27 times for 297 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Amare Burton.
Bussey had an 85-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game, and gave Timpson (14-1) a 14-0 lead with his touchdown pass. His 75-yard touchdown run came on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.
“I don’t know if I’ve coached against anybody better than 10 (Bussey),” Herring said. “I mean Dalton (Brooks) is close, but they’re different. Bussey touches the ball on every play. I’m super proud our defense came through when it had to. We were able to grind out enough yards to win the game.”
Refugio came up with a crucial stop to set up the game-winning drive when Bussey slipped for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-and-three from the Refugio 31.
“You’ve got to know what he’s going to do with the ball,” said Refugo defensive end Lukas Meza. “He can make a big play at any moment. We had to tell ourselves to stay and keep fighting through and we knew we would come up with it."
King, who had a 3-yard touchdown run, Whitmire, Campbell and Kaleb Brown ran for two first downs before Kelan Brown and Campbell hooked up and Placencia delivered from the right hash mark.
“It means a lot as a team,” Campbell said. “I love them a lot. I couldn’t do it without them. We’re going to keep practicing hard for state.”
