COLUMBUS — The volume in the Marley Giddens Center was at full throttle when Schulenburg’s Kenny King stepped to the free-throw line.
The Shorthorns and Weimar were tied at 40 with 9.30 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Class 2A regional quarterfinal game.
“I was just telling myself there was no pressure,” said King, a junior. “There was no pressure.”
King sank both free throws and a missed 3-point shot and a blocked put-back attempt allowed Schulenburg to escape with a 42-40 win.
The Shorthorns improved to 21-7 and advanced to the regional semifinal against the San Saba-Sabinal winner.
“We had to come out with the win,” King said. “That’s all I wanted to do.”
King’s free throws were set up by a Bryce Wilson steal. The foul was called as King drove to the basket on an inbounds play.
“I was trying to penetrate and get the basket,” King said. “I was hoping I made it. I saw him the whole way, and they had to call it.”
The District 28-2A rivals were playing for the third time this season and had split their previous two games.
“That’s what I told my kids several times this week and even today,” said Weimar coach David Wicke. “Other than the Wildcats they’re the team we know the best and are most prepared for and they are as well, so it’s likely to come down to who has the ball last and it almost did.”
“It’s difficult from the standpoint that you’ve got to beat them, but it’s not difficult from the standpoint of you know what they’re going to do,” added Schulenburg coach Richard Hoogendoorn. “I got some sleep last night. I didn’t stay up all night watching film.”
The game was close throughout. The teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Weimar led 19-18 at halftime and 31-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Joey Ramirez, who scored 18 points, opened the fourth quarter with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Wildcats (19-5) their biggest lead with 6:10 remaining.
But Weimar would make only three free throws the rest of the game.
“We made a few adjustments at halftime and talked about how 10 (Felix Sanchez) was beating us,” Hoogendorn said. “We were playing some zone and kind of a triangle and one with a chaser out front (on Ramirez). We were just Mickey Mousing it trying to get something to work.”
Schulenburg used a 10-2 run to take a 40-39 lead before Sanchez, who had 19 points, tied the game with a free throw with 1:14 to go.
“We were just tentative toward the end,” Wicke said. “We got a little cushion there and Joey hit a couple of 3s. We just got tentative and other guys didn’t step up like they’re capable of. Our guys played hard and there’s nothing but a lot of pride and joy from that.”
Alex Lozano made a trio of 3-pointers and led the Shorthorns with 13 points, and Bryce Wilson added 12.
But the game came down to King’s free throws.
“It wasn’t anything special,” Hoogendoorn said. “Kenny’s a penetrator. We tried to get him the ball and let him penetrate. They did a great job of holding him back all-night long. Our scoring was non-existent. But as in the two previous games, we showed a lot of heart in the end.”
Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Schulenburg 42, Weimar 40
Points: (S) Kenny King 8, Bryce Wilson 12, Jalen Wilson 5, Alex Lozano 13, Kiesean Johnson 4. (W) Joey Ramirez 18, Jose Ramirez 2, Felix Sanchez 19, Clayton Nunnelly 1.
Halftime: Weimar 19-18. 3-pointers: Lozano 3, J. Wilson, Joey Ramirez 3, Sanchez. Records: Schulenburg 21-7; Weimar 19-5.
