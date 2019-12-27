Girls
St. Joseph Lady Flyers Tournament
Cuero 42, Flatonia 11
Points: (C) C. Pullin 2, A. Price 4, I. Coe 17, C. Gray 4, Z. Gray 15. (F) Ellis 1, Bonds 2, Janecka 2, Rowell 2, V. Willis 2, Betak 1, Septak 1.
Halftime: Cuero 22-3. 3-pointers: Coe.
Brazos 37, Goliad 24
Bohl 2, Amaro 3, A. Yanta 7, Pinson 2, Slover 7, B. Yanta 3.
Halftime: Brazos 16-12.
Weimar Tournament
Schulenburg 78, Victoria West JV 20
Points: (S) Erica Otto 8, Jordan Sommer 9, Erin Treybig 19, Brynlee Hollas 7, Kambri Adams 4, Morgan Marburger 4, Emily Rodriguez 4, Abbey Wellborn 3, Julie Guentert 6, Airyanna Rodriguez 14.
Halftime: (S) 42-14.
Schulenburg 50, La Grange 29
Points: (S) Erica Otto 8, Erin Treybig 5, Brynlee Hollas 15, Morgan Marburger 10, Emily Rodriguez 2, Julie Guentert 2, Airyanna Rodriguez 8.
Halftime: Schulenburg 26-11.
