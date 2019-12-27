Basketball logo new

Girls

St. Joseph Lady Flyers Tournament

Cuero 42, Flatonia 11

Points: (C) C. Pullin 2, A. Price 4, I. Coe 17, C. Gray 4, Z. Gray 15. (F) Ellis 1, Bonds 2, Janecka 2, Rowell 2, V. Willis 2, Betak 1, Septak 1.

Halftime: Cuero 22-3. 3-pointers: Coe.

Brazos 37, Goliad 24

Bohl 2, Amaro 3, A. Yanta 7, Pinson 2, Slover 7, B. Yanta 3.

Halftime: Brazos 16-12.

Weimar Tournament

Schulenburg 78, Victoria West JV 20

Points: (S) Erica Otto 8, Jordan Sommer 9, Erin Treybig 19, Brynlee Hollas 7, Kambri Adams 4, Morgan Marburger 4, Emily Rodriguez 4, Abbey Wellborn 3, Julie Guentert 6, Airyanna Rodriguez 14.

Halftime: (S) 42-14.

Schulenburg 50, La Grange 29

Points: (S) Erica Otto 8, Erin Treybig 5, Brynlee Hollas 15, Morgan Marburger 10, Emily Rodriguez 2, Julie Guentert 2, Airyanna Rodriguez 8.

Halftime: Schulenburg 26-11.

