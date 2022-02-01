The Victoria West boys knew they’d have a battle Tuesday.
As Flour Bluff came to town for the District 29-5A match, the Warriors were dealing with injuries from Friday’s game against Victoria East and adverse conditions to practice in on Monday.
The heavy rain forced West to practice inside, rather than on the field to prepare. The Warriors were also without Mateo Lauper, who was injured Friday.
The perfect storm showed as West struggled to clear its back line in a 2-1 loss to the Hornets. Flour Bluff scored the eventual winner on Vishal Patel’s contested header in the 71st minute.
“It didn’t go the way we wanted, obviously,” said West coach Hazael Avila. “But I know my team fought hard. I think this is a game that could’ve gone either way. We both had our shots and both teams ended up making mistakes. I just hope next time we play them we don’t make as many mistakes and capitalize on the opportunities that we’re given.”
Patel was able to connect and give the visitors the lead despite making contact with West (2-7-1, 1-2-0) goalkeeper Trevor Seerden.
“I ran out to punch the ball and felt a hit,” Seerden said. “Maybe it wasn’t a hit. We did what we could, just couldn’t get it out.”
West conceded a penalty in the 78th minute that would’ve buried the Warriors. Seerden was called for an illegal tackle in the penalty area.
Kyler Meschi sent the spot kick high, leaving the door open for West.
“As soon as the ball went over, we wanted to send the goal kick as far as we could and pressure high,” Seerden said.
Seerden and the Warriors were under pressure right out of the gate.
West fell behind in the 8th minute after Jared Carrillo found the back of the net. It was during a run of three second-chance opportunities for the Hornets.
Seerden made five saves in the loss.
“They’re a good team,” Seerden said. “They pressure high, pressure fast. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put some of our (shots) in the back of the net. But we did what we could.”
Justis Trenck responded for West in the 12th minute. He easily finished off a deflection from Armando Rojas’ free kick to tie the game at 1-1.
West had a goal called back in the 27th minute after the referee blew for a foul instead of playing advantage. The ensuing free kick resulted in nothing for the Warriors.
“In the moment, it hurts,” Avila said. “It’s an opportunity that’s stolen from us. But the referees are out here trying to do their best and they are human, I know.”
