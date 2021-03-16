The crosstown rivalry game can be many things.
On paper, it can be one more win in district. For the community, it creates bragging rights. For the team, a much needed dose of momentum.
Victoria East controlled the first five innings of Tuesday's District 29-5A baseball game against Victoria West, but late inning errors doomed the Titans as the Warriors capped an 8-5 comeback victory.
"We've just got to have that killer instinct to go finish," said East head coach Wes Kolle. "Playing a five inning game ain't going to cut it. We've got to play all 42 outs, and we lost focus there in that sixth inning. Tip the cap to West. They were able to capitalize on our mistakes, and we know we can't do that, and we've got to be better across the board."
The big inning has been what's hurt East (4-11-2, 1-3) throughout the early games this season.
It's cost the Titans in district games against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and tournament games against Yoakum and Corpus Christi Carroll.
Freshman pitcher Joey Lee got the start for East and held West to one run on four hits through five innings, striking out four.
"(Getting the start) meant everything. It was the world," Lee said. "During the offseason, we talked about this game, all the hard work everybody's put in. We just weren't focused there at the end."
Despite scoring runs early, East has struggled with getting late inning hits.
In the sixth, West found its big inning. Lee loaded the bases to start the inning and was replaced by Andrew Rivera. But the Warriors took advantage of errors from Caden Mozisek, Hunter Baros and Marquis Kuykendall to score six runs and retake the lead.
"We just lost focus, and we got comfortable with the lead, which we shouldn't have," said East senior designated hitter De'Everett Ross. "We got to keep pushing to extend that lead and just didn't have enough effort."
Ross was pitching the last time East and West played — the 2020 VISD Tournament 3rd Place Game — the final game either team played in 2020.
The rivalry game was a showcase that baseball is back in Victoria and Ross got things started. He finished 2-for-3 and hit the three-run RBI double that put East ahead 3-1 in the first inning.
"It meant a lot to be able to play them because we didn't get to play them in district last year," Ross said. "It meant a lot to start us off, start the rally going and just keep us going. But it would've meant a lot more to fight together as a team and win as a team."
Kuykendall and junior outfielder Brady Parker added RBI singles but East committed five errors and allowed three unearned runs.
Ross got his second hit in the bottom of the seventh as East rallied to get two men on with no outs, but West would close out the win with routine groundouts as East left nine runners on base.
"No one's going to feel sorry for us. No one's going to throw us a pity party," Kolle said. "Whether we win that game or lose that game, tomorrow the sun's going to come up, and we've got to go back to work. We've got to live and learn and grow and fix those mistakes, and it's going to happen."
East next plays at Corpus Christi King at 7 p.m. Friday at Cabiness Athletic Complex.
(1) comment
I like how you sports columnist talk about east only and don’t talk about any of the west highlights
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.