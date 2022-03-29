REFUGIO — Reagan Johnson stepped out of the batter’s box after fouling off a pitch for her second strike.
Falls City trailed Refugio by two runs with two outs and two runners on base in the top of the seventh inning with the District 30-2A lead at stake.
“A while back I had a coach who would tell me to take a really deep breath and just relax,” Johnson said. “I was just telling myself to sit back, sit back and hit a line drive. It worked out.”
Johnson drove the ball over the center-field fence to complete a six-run inning and lead the Beaverettes to a 12-11 win over the Lady Cats on a windy Tuesday night at the Refugio softball field.
Falls City improved to 7-0 on the season and took over sole possession of first place with a 6-0 record.
“We love to play,” said Johnson, who has signed with Arkansas. “It’s fun. Winning or losing, we’re having fun. We have a lot of heart. This team wants it.”
Falls City had four of its 13 hits in the seventh, including a two-run single by Hannah Thomas and an RBI single by Ansley Gates.
“I just told them to pass the bat along,” said Falls City coach Jameson Grasshoff. “It’s kind of a Beaverette mentality. We fight and scrap and do things the hard way. I told them to find a way down to first base and pass the bat to your teammates. The bottom of the order did a great job of turning the lineup over and giving Reagan a chance to get a big hit, which she did.”
Refugio (12-5, 5-1) scored four runs in the third inning and took a 7-3 lead, which it would hold until the seventh.
Leadoff hitter Hollie Eads had four of the Lady Cats’ eight hits and was on deck with the tying run on second base when the game ended.
“We knew they could hit the ball,” said Refugio coach Meaghan Franz. “We knew they were going to be super aggressive on the bases. We thought we’d hit the ball a little better, and we thought we’d make fewer little mistakes. We’re just hoping to fix those little things and get back to it.”
Refugio committed five errors, issued eight walks, and left nine runners in scoring position.
“You just tell them you come back tomorrow and you keep fighting,” Franz said. “We go back to work tomorrow and work on fixing the little things. We fix the little things, it’s going to get better.”
Mylee Soliz had three hits and Sydney Wiatrek hit a solo home run and a double for Falls City. Wiatrek, Johnson and Thomas each had two hits.
“Our offense has been our mainstay,” Grasshoff said. “I told the girls that if we keep it under 15 runs, we can play with anybody.”
District 30-2A
Falls City 12, Refugio 11
Falls City 111 003 5 – 12 13 1
Refugio 304 043 0 – 11 8 5
W: Kallee Foster. L: Lia Ramirez. Highlights: (FC) Mylee Soliz 3-for-6, R, 2 SB; Sydney Wiatrek 2-for-3, solo HR, 2B, 3 R; Hannah Thomas 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ansley Gates 1-for-3, R, RBI; Reagan Johnson 2-for-5, 3-run HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs. (R) Hollie Eads 4-for-4. 3 R. 2 RBIs, 3 SB. Records: Falls City 7-0, 6-0; Refugio 12-5, 5-1.
