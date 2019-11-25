Martin Garcia is still trying to get adjusted to the varsity level for Victoria West.
Garcia, a junior, is in his first year on the varsity and has tried to get used to the pace of play on the fly.
“It’s different than last year for sure,” Garcia said. “I had the ball in my hands most of the time and put up a lot of shots last year, and now I have to learn how to play differently to help my team. Everyone is bigger and faster on this level, and it’s been an adjustment to get used to.”
West met Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway on Monday in a non-district matchup but couldn’t pull out a victory, losing 64-55.
The Warriors struggled in the first quarter and trailed 18-11, but West picked things up in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a 35-31 lead at half.
Omar Posada hits a three at the buzzer and West goes into the locker room with a 35-31 lead at halftime. pic.twitter.com/ht6rV54Scd— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 25, 2019
West continued to increase its lead, going up double digits at one point and leading 48-41 after three quarters.
“We just had great communication in those quarters,” Garcia said. “Everybody was up on the bench and the crowd was hyping us up, and we got a lot of energy from it. We kept making shots and gaining that momentum.”
Martin Garcia on the late run from Tuloso-Midway that led to the West loss. pic.twitter.com/q3cNUK77lK— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 26, 2019
Things unraveled in the fourth for the Warriors. Tuloso-Midway chipped away at the lead, and when senior Dedtric Jones, who had 20 points, fouled out, Tuloso-Midway went on a game-ending 19-2 run.
“We went out and played 28 minutes of decent basketball today,” said West head coach Pat Erskine. “It was just that four-minute run they went on that killed us. They forced some turnovers with our younger guys because Dedtric fouled out. It put us in a position where we didn’t haven as strong of ball handlers out there.”
With the Warriors still playing non-district games, Erskine’s focus is on developing the team and getting younger players acclimated to the varsity level.
“I think it’s huge for us to get those younger kids playing time right now,” said Erskine. “We only have four weeks left before our first district game so it’s big for them to get some momentum or time and experience something like this. You can learn a lot from both winning and losing, but I feel like losing is probably the biggest experience.”
West wins the top but is called for a charge. pic.twitter.com/tPqOCM8tPE— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 25, 2019
Despite the loss, Erskine is confident in the group of players and sees a lot to build on.
“This is the best time to learn,” Erskine said. “No one likes to lose and the kids were really down because they felt like they could have won, but there still are a lot of positives to take.”
Tuloso Midway 64, Victoria West 55
Points: (VW) Dedtric Jones 20, Kevin Rankin 11, Omar Posada 14, Andrew Shelton 4, Jayden Smith 4, Martin Garcia 2; (TM) Tony Benavidez 16, Joshua Alvarado 9, Sebastin Paiz 2, Joseph Smith 2, Jayden Whitehead 8, Aaron Pizana 22, Julian Flores 3, Donaven Landry 2.
Halftime: Victoria West 35, Tuloso Midway 31; 3-pointers- Tony Benavidez 3, Joshua Alvarado, Aaron Pizana 4, Julian Flores, Dedtric Jones, Omar Posada 2. Records: Tuloso Midway- 2-0.
