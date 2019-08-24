Goliad Tournament
St. Joseph 2, Industrial 1
St. Joseph 21 25 25
Industrial 25 22 15
Highlights: (SJ) Sarah Rosas 23 assists, 5 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 18 assists, 5 digs; Rachel Ward 11 kills; Savannah Wharton 9 kills; Kyleigh Nethery 6 blocks; Maiya Tillman 3 kills, 2 blocks; Taylor Foeh 8 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Kerigan Bumgartener 12 kills, 4 digs; Olivia Valenzuela 5 digs; Cassidy Rather 27 digs; Madison Korinek 13 digs.
All-Tourney: Kerigan Bumgartener. MVP: Cassidy Rather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.