Goliad Tournament

St. Joseph 2, Industrial 1

St. Joseph 21 25 25

Industrial 25 22 15

Highlights: (SJ) Sarah Rosas 23 assists, 5 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 18 assists, 5 digs; Rachel Ward 11 kills; Savannah Wharton 9 kills; Kyleigh Nethery 6 blocks; Maiya Tillman 3 kills, 2 blocks; Taylor Foeh 8 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Kerigan Bumgartener 12 kills, 4 digs; Olivia Valenzuela 5 digs; Cassidy Rather 27 digs; Madison Korinek 13 digs.

All-Tourney: Kerigan Bumgartener. MVP: Cassidy Rather

Rice Consolidated Varsity Tournament

Burton 2, Yoakum 0

Burton 25 25

Yoakum 11 13

Colombus 2, Yoakum 1

Columbus 25 17 25

Yoakum 11 25 14

Yoakum 2, Palacios 0

Yoakum 25 25

Palacios 16 18

Yoakum 2, Tidehaven 0

Yoakum 25 25

Tidehaven 27 11

Yoakum 2, Wharton 0

Yoakum 25 25

Wharton 13 11

Yoakum 2, St. Paul 0

Yoakum 25 25 

St. Paul 16 11

Yoakum 2, Palacios 0

Yoakum 25 25 

Palacios 14 14 

