Friday
District 31-2A
Refugio 14, Woodsboro 6
Woodsboro 001 144 0 — 6 6 2
Refugio 033 341 x —14 13 3
W: Lukas Meza (1-2). L: Luke Poland. Highlights: (W) T.K. Morgan 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Glen Giddens 1-for-4, 2 RBIs. (R) Meza 2-for-5, 2B, RBI; Benny Flores 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 SO, BB; Troy Haug 2-for-2, 5 RBIs; Isaiah Avery 3-for-5, 3B, 2 SB. Records: Refugio 2-2, 1-0.
Weimar Tournament
Weimar 4, Onalaska 3
Sacred Heart 8, Onalaska 3
Weimar 10, Sacred Heart 6
