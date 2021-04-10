TAPPS Division II District 4
The Woodlands Christian Academy 13, Victoria St. Joseph 2
STJ: 200 00 — 2 6 4
TWCA: 215 23 — 13 16 2
W: McKenna Meadors; L: Alayna St. Jean
Highlights: (STJ) Alayna St. Jean 3-for-3, R; Katelynn Cuellar 1-for-3, R; Hannah Zimmerman 1-for-2, 2 RBI; (TWCA) Mackenzie Morris 4-for-4, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 4 R; Gracie Graham 4-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Reagan Harris 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; McKenna Meadors 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 4 K, 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R.
Records: St. Joseph 2-6, 1-5
TAPPS Division IV District 5
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21, Brazos Christian 1
Brazos Christian: 010 — 1 2 4
Sacred Heart: 10 11 0 — 21 13 1
W: Abby Clark
Highlights: (SH) Abby Clark 2.0 IP, 2 K, 1 H, 1 R, 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB; Haley Noska 1.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1-for-2, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB; Ava Lackey 2-for-2, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Clara Schaefer 3-for-3, 4 RBI, 3 R
Records: Sacred Heart 13-3-1, 5-0
