District 24-4A
El Campo 15, Royal 0
Royal: 000 — 0 0 5
El Campo: (11)40 — 15 8 0
W: Bridget Dorotik; L: Madelyn Johnson
Highlights: (E) Kate Bubela 2-for-3, HR, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3B; Anna Rod 1-for-1, HR, 2 RBI, R; Mac Matlock 1-for-2, 2 R, 3B; Madi Matlock 1-for-2, 2 R, 2B; Bridget Dorotik 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB; Carleene Rawlings 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB, 0-for-1, RBI, R; Abbie Stehling 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB, 1-for-1, R
Records: El Campo 18-2, 10-0
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 2, Columbus 0
COL: 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
HAL: 011 000 X — 2 3 0
W: Kaylie Olivarez, 8-1; L: Sarah Randermann
Highlights: (H) Emma Grahmann 1-for-2, HR, 5 RBI, R; Kadie Zachary 1-for-3, RBI; Ky Lange 1-for-2; Sierra Johnson R; (C) Callie Collier 1-for-2
Records: Hallettsville 18-4-2, 12-2; Columbus 19-5-1, 13-1
TAPPS Division II District 4
Victoria St. Joseph 16, Houston Frassati 4
STJ: 701 80 — 16 19 0
FRA: 000 40 — 3 5 3
W: Aleyna St Jean; L: Yasmin C
Highlights: (STJ) Aleyna St. Jean 5.0 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 10 K, 0 BB, 2-for-4, HR, 5 RBI, R, 2B, BB; Alexa Morris 1-for-3, 2 R, BB; Hannah Zimmerman 1-for-4, 2 R, BB.
Monday scores
District 29-5A
Victoria West 12, Corpus Christi Moody 1
West: 431 40 — 12 14 1
Moody: 100 00 — 1 2 1
W: Marisa Rosales
Highlights: (W) Marisa Rosales 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 5 K, 0 BB, 1-for-2, RBI, R, BB; Alexis James 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Katarina Zarate 1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R; Lilly Chavez 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R; Sydney Harvey 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, 3B.
Records: West 17-4-1, 12-2
TAPPS Division IV District 5
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 15, Shiner St. Paul 0
Sacred Heart: 2(10)1 02 — 15 10 0
St. Paul: 000 00 — 0 2 3
W: Haley Noska
Highlights: (SH) Haley Noska 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 10 K, 2 BB, 2-for-4, RBI, 4 R; Ava Lackey 3-for-4, 3 RBI, R; Jules Janak 2-for-3, 4 RBI, 2 R; Abby Clark 1-for-3, RBI, 3 R.
Records: Sacred Heart 15-3-1, 7-0
