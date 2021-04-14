District 25-4A
Bay City 13, Stafford 4
TAPPS Division II District 4
Fort Bend Christian Academy 14, Victoria St. Joseph 2
FRTB: 006 62 — 14 12 0
STJ: 100 01 — 2 6 8
W: Avery Hodge; L: Alayna St. Jean
Highlights: (STJ) Alayna St. Jean 5.0 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 7 K, 2 BB, 2-for-3, 2R; Hannah Zimmerman 1-for-2, RBI, 2B; Anna Claire Miori 2-for-3, RBI, 2B; (FBCA) Avery Hodge 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 9 K, 3 BB, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B; Reagan Heflin 4-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 R.
Records: St. Joseph 2-7, 1-6
TAPPS Division IV District 5
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 18, Victoria Faith Academy 3
FA: 102 — 3 6 4
SH: (10) 71 — 18 9 0
W: Abby Clark
Highlights: (SH) Abby Clark 3.0 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 2 K, 2 BB; Emma Hawkins 2-for-2, RBI, 2 R; Clara Schaefer 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Bailey Haas 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 3 R; Kat Pavliska 1-for-1, 3 RBI, 2 R
Records: Sacred Heart 14-3-1, 6-0
