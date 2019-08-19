Light winds have returned and allowed all areas of the bay to green, giving anglers unlimited real estate to fish.
Westerly flow has finally disappeared, easterly flow allowed the barometer to drop and tides responded by flushing the bay with strong incoming morning currents.
The region hasn’t had significant rainfall lately, so our rivers and creeks leading to the bays have become salty again. That is a good plan to have in your back pocket when high pressure hangs over the region and southwest winds appear.
The banks of the Colorado River have held limits of trout on the incoming tide. Most of the fish were tight to the bank along the 2-5 foot drop; however, when the tide fall, later in the morning, the fish fall off the bank and hang in 12-14 feet of water. Good fish were caught on She Pups and live shrimp under a popping cork.
The areas around Pass Cavallo have been good with tide-running trout entering and exiting the pass with the current. Soft plastics like glow/chartreuse and Fried Chicken Bass Assassins have worked well, along with Purple Demon Lil’ Johns.
East Matagorda Bay has given up good catches of trout while wading or out of the boat. Those mid-bay reefs hold trout all year but especially in the heat of the summer with a green tide. We love throwing She Dogs in chest-deep water on Drull’s Lump, Three Beacon Reef, Long Reef, Half-Moon Reef and Bird Island Reef.
In Palacios, the early morning incoming tide has been good for catches well before sunrise at spots like the Pipeline, Spanish Lake, One Island and Airport Flats. Coon Island, Half-Moon Reef and Turtle Bay have produced with light winds.
The Rockport/Port Aransas area has enjoyed good catches around Mud Island and Allyn’s Bight on soft plastics and topwaters. Live-baiters have found good trout around the jetty on shrimp and finger mullet.
The Surfside jetty has been solid lately with green tides. Most are tossing live shrimp and finger mullet, but pluggers are tossing MirrOlures at first light.
August is normally a tough month to find redfish consistently in the shallows. That is, when low tides and boiling water persist. Pump a little more water in the bays and temperatures cool a couple of degrees and those flats with six inches of water now have close to two feet of water and more room to work.
The Colorado River is holding lots of 6-8 pound redfish blowing up bait right along the bank. The water has been so clear you could see those big reds rooting shrimp and shad.
Waders along the east end of East Matagorda Bay found redfish while wading around Brown Cedar Flats, Bird Island and Catch-All. There were some bruisers up to 32 inches caught on the west end of East Bay while drifting life shrimp.
Of course, the Surfside, Port O’Connor and Matagorda jetties hold lots of reds on mullet and large table shrimp, and anglers in the surf found lots of slot redfish in the first gut on shrimp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.