St. Joseph coach James Duprie had seven offensive plays scripted to begin his tenure as head coach of the Flyers. He made it to the second play on the script before the Flyer offense scored the first points of the season in a 21-16 victory over Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
After a quick 8-yard completion on the opening possession of the game, quarterback Jordan Thibodeaux fired a strike to Tristan Haney, who then sprinted into the end zone from 73 yards out, giving the Flyers (1-0) a quick 7-0 lead over the visiting Sacred Heart Indians.
“We script our first seven, go after them, and do what we can do,” Duprie said.
The touchdown would be the only points the Indians (0-1) defense would allow in the first half.
Behind a strong front seven, the Indians barraged the Flyer backfield, stopping their rushing attack. The Indian defense allowed only 20 rushing yards in the first half.
Sacred Heart had a few miscues that could have resulted in big gains. Early in the first quarter, after the St. Joseph touchdown, quarterback Austin Kutac narrowly missed a wide open receiver for what would have been an easy touchdown. Kutac made up for the miss on fourth down as he perfectly placed his punt on the one yard line. Defensive tackle Kyle Lemke then burst through the offensive line and made a tackle that resulted in a safety.
With the momentum, the Indians offense went to work. They capped off a drive with a 1-yard Kutac run to begin the second quarter, giving the Indians a 9-7 lead they held until halftime.
“Man, we played great defense. We just have to get in better shape to avoid cramping up. We ran out of gas,” Indians coach David Husmann said.
Sacred Heart came out of halftime on a full tank of gas as Kutac took the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown for a 16-7 lead.
Meanwhile, Sacred Hearts’ defense continued to hold the Flyer offense in check. Defensive back Charlie Coldeway picked off a Thibodeaux pass on the Flyers first possession of the half.
St. Joseph defense also played tough, holding Sacred Heart scoreless for the rest of the game.
The Flyers made a few offensive adjustments during halftime and that showed as they put 14 points on the board in the fourth quarter.
“We felt like we were doing the right thing offensively, we were just missing blocks and not taking care of the little stuff,” Duprie said.
The offensive line made blocks and Thibodeaux capitalized early in the fourth when he and receiver Carter Nelson connected on a 58-yard touchdown pass. After a successful 2-point conversion, the Flyers trailed 16-15.
The Flyers offense regained possession with 3:07 left in the game. Tailback Monroe Hobbs took advantage of solid blocking and took off on a 53-yard run before being tackled at the 6. The following play saw Hobbs power his way into the end zone for the game-winning score.
“I could not have done it without the offensive line. We were a little messy in the first half. We came back stronger because we knew the game wasn’t over. We were resilient,” said Hobbs.
For Duprie, his first win with the Flyers will be memorable.
“A little too much excitement for me. It was good to come out on top for sure” he said.
Sacred Heart will look to rebound next week. “We just had too many cramps. We just have to get into shape. We’ve been lifting real well, but we haven’t been running enough,” Husmann said.
The Flyers will visit Bloomington next week. Sacred Heart will host Northland Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.