Tuesday
DISTRICT 26-4A
West Oso 3, Beeville 0
West Oso 25 25 25
Beeville 20 21 22
Highlights: (B) Carly Knapp 7 kills; Alexia Salazar 8 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Jayden Ford 1 block; Jaida Gonzales 1 block; Aralyn Del Bosque 13 assists; Mikayla Cascarano 11 assists, 1 ace; Megan Del Bosque 15 digs. Records: Beeville 16-19, 2-8.
JV: Beeville 2, West Oso 1; Freshmen: Beeville 2, West Oso 0
DISTRICT 29-3A
Goliad 3, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Skidmore 13 17 13
Goliad 25 25 25
Highlights: (G) Kenna Klekar 2 aces, 4 digs; Abby Yanta 1 ace, 4 blocks, 4 kills, 9 digs; Addison Zamzow 1 ace, 1 block, 6 kills, 7 digs; Kyla Hill 2 aces, 2 blocks, 11 kills, 17 assists, 7 digs; Brook Jackson 2 aces, 1 block, 10 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs; Kendall West 1 block, 3 kills; Kylie Welch 16 digs; Kasadi Neel 1 dig. Records: Goliad 18-9, 12-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.