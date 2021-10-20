Volleyball logo

Tuesday

DISTRICT 26-4A

West Oso 3, Beeville 0

West Oso 25 25 25

Beeville 20 21 22

Highlights: (B) Carly Knapp 7 kills; Alexia Salazar 8 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Jayden Ford 1 block; Jaida Gonzales 1 block; Aralyn Del Bosque 13 assists; Mikayla Cascarano 11 assists, 1 ace; Megan Del Bosque 15 digs. Records: Beeville 16-19, 2-8.

JV: Beeville 2, West Oso 1; Freshmen: Beeville 2, West Oso 0

DISTRICT 29-3A

Goliad 3, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Skidmore 13 17 13

Goliad 25 25 25

Highlights: (G) Kenna Klekar 2 aces, 4 digs; Abby Yanta 1 ace, 4 blocks, 4 kills, 9 digs; Addison Zamzow 1 ace, 1 block, 6 kills, 7 digs; Kyla Hill 2 aces, 2 blocks, 11 kills, 17 assists, 7 digs; Brook Jackson 2 aces, 1 block, 10 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs; Kendall West 1 block, 3 kills; Kylie Welch 16 digs; Kasadi Neel 1 dig. Records: Goliad 18-9, 12-0.

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.