SaturdaySinton Tournament
Beeville 2, Aransas Pass 1
Beeville 21 25 17
Aransas Pass 25 23 15
Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 5 kills, 9 digs, 5 aces; Carly Knapp 4 kills, 2 blocks; Jaida Gonzales 1 block; Aaralyn Del Bosque 10 assists; Mikayla Cascarano 4 assists; Megan Del Bosque 8 digs, 1 ace.
Edna 2, Beeville 1
Edna 16 25 15
Beeville 25 14 10
Highlights: (B) Knapp 6 kills; Salazar 5 kills, 2 aces; Ty Hernandez 2 blocks; Gonzales 1 block; A. Del Bosque 7 assists, 2 digs; Cascarano 4 assists; M. Del Bosque 6 digs, 2 aces.
Beeville 2, Kingsville 0
Beeville 25 25
Kingsville 19 23
Highlights: (B) A. Salazar 6 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Kayla Salazar 3 kills; Gonzales 2 blocks; A. Del Bosque 6 assists; Cascarano 5 assists; M. Del Bosque 6 digs; Cylee Lopez 2 aces.
Records: Beeville 9-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.