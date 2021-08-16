Saturday
Woodsboro Tournament
Beeville 2, Riviera 0
Beeville 25 25
Riviera 8 16
Highlights: (B) Carly Knapp 3 kills; Jaida Gonzales 3 kills; Mikayla Cascarano 6 assists, 6 aces; Aaralyn Del Bosque 3 assists; Megan Del Bosque 4 digs; Alexia Salazar 2 digs, 4 aces.
Beeville 2, Taft 0
Beeville 25 25
Taft 23 13
Highlights: (B) Knapp 3 kills, 3 aces; Ty Hernandez 4 kills; Gonzales 1 block; Cascarano 9 assists; A. Del Bosque 1 assist; M. Del Bosque 8 digs; Salazar 4 digs, 4 aces; Cylee Lopez 3 aces.
Skidmore 2, Beeville 1
Skidmore 25 23 15
Beeville 23 25 9
Highlights: (B) Knapp 8 kills, 2 blocks; A. Salazar 5 kills, 5 digs, 6 aces; Kayla Salazar 1 block; Jayden Ford 1 block; Cascarano 13 assists, 2 aces; A. Del Bosque 5 assists; M. Del Bosque 8 digs.
Records: Beeville 5-3
