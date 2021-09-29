District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, Corpus Christi Carroll 0
West 25 25 25
Carroll 16 15 20
Highlights: (VW) Hannah Loest 10 kills, 9 digs; Caroline Cohen 6 kills, 7 digs; Dailynn Zarate 6 kills, 3 digs; Grace Weiler 6 kills; Kaylee Steele 4 kills, 2 digs, 2.5 blocks, assist; Daidree Zarate 18 digs, 5 assists; Abigail Schley 13 digs, 2 assists; Madi Rendon 13 assists, 8 digs; Kayden Clemons 12 assists, 8 digs, kill; Bailey Dry 2 kills, dig; Avery Carlow kill, dig, assist. Record: West 15-8, 7-2
District 27-2A
Weimar 3, Shiner 1
Weimar 25 25 22 25
Shiner 18 20 25 19
Highlights: (S) Meghan Blaschke 3 aces, 17 assists, 12 digs; Callie Sevcik 4 digs; Chesney Machacek 2 kills; Aimee Mitchon 5 kill, 1 block, 1 dig; Brinley Ramirez 1 assist, 7 digs; Riley Rainosek 5 digs; Julie Ivy 3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Paeden Vincik 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Rylee Vancura 15 kills, 1 block, 13 assists, 20 digs; Chelsea Whiddon 4 kills, 3 blocks, 16 digs; Avery Boedeker 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs; Gracee Prove 16 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.