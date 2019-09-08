Volleyball logo

Friday

Faith Academy 3, Bloomington 2

Bloomington 25 20 25 21 9

Faith Academy 17 25 12 25 15

Highlights: Makayla Hernandez 12 digs; Alanah Ventroy 9 kills, 10 blocks; Emily Ortiz 4 kills, 7 digs, 6 assists, 2 aces; Viviana Gomez 21 digs, 1 ace; Hailey Martinez 2 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks; Madalynn Chavez 6 digs; Daniella Johnson 1 kill.

Bloomington record: 4-9

Bloomington’s next game: Sept. 10 at Columbus

Saturday

Van Vleck Tournament

Hitchcock 2, Ganado 0

Hitchcock 25 25

Ganado 21 17

Van Vleck 2, Ganado 0

Van Vleck 25 25

Ganado 21 23

Wharton 2, Ganado 0

Wharton 25 25

Ganado 10 16

Highlights: Danni Kittle 6 kills

Danbury 2, Ganado 0

Danbury 25 25

Van Vleck 23 15

Highlights: Kittle 6 kills

