Friday
Faith Academy 3, Bloomington 2
Bloomington 25 20 25 21 9
Faith Academy 17 25 12 25 15
Highlights: Makayla Hernandez 12 digs; Alanah Ventroy 9 kills, 10 blocks; Emily Ortiz 4 kills, 7 digs, 6 assists, 2 aces; Viviana Gomez 21 digs, 1 ace; Hailey Martinez 2 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks; Madalynn Chavez 6 digs; Daniella Johnson 1 kill.
Bloomington record: 4-9
Bloomington’s next game: Sept. 10 at Columbus
Saturday
Van Vleck Tournament
Hitchcock 2, Ganado 0
Hitchcock 25 25
Ganado 21 17
Van Vleck 2, Ganado 0
Van Vleck 25 25
Ganado 21 23
Wharton 2, Ganado 0
Wharton 25 25
Ganado 10 16
Highlights: Danni Kittle 6 kills
Danbury 2, Ganado 0
Danbury 25 25
Van Vleck 23 15
Highlights: Kittle 6 kills
