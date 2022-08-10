Non-District
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Flatonia 0
Sacred Heart 25 25 25
Flatonia 15 19 23
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Rice Consolidated 1
Sacred Heart 23 25 25 25
Rice Consolidated 25 13 9 17
Records: Sacred Heart 2-0.
Calhoun 3, Industrial 2
Calhoun 25 23 18 25 19
Industrial 14 25 25 7 17
Highlights: (C) Leah Lucey 12 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Emma Strakos 13 digs, 22 assists; Kam Kestler 11 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks; Kendal Bargas 32 digs, 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists; Nevaeh Rangel 12 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks.
St. Joseph 3, Calhoun 1
Calhoun 17 25 20 21
St. Joseph 25 23 25 25
Highlights: (C) Addison Rodriguez 3 kills, 3 digs; Briley Christensen 2 aces, 1 kill, 21 assists, 7 digs; Emma Strakos 1 ace, 12 assists; Kendal Bargas 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 assists, 24 digs; Layla Myers 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Leah Lucey 7 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Morgan Gray 1 ace, 14 kills, 4 digs; Nevaeh Rangel 10 kills, 2 digs. Record: Calhoun 1-1.
Goliad 3, Schulenburg 0
Goliad 25 25 25
Schulenburg 12 9 13
Highlights: (S) Mackenzie Kusnschick 8 kills, 1 dig; Tamara Otto 14 assists, 8 digs; Kieryn Adams 9 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist; Jessalyn Gipson 5 digs, 3 kills.
Schulenburg 3, Needville 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Needville 14 17 13
Highlights: (S) Otto 18 assists, 5 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Meredith Magliolo 7 kills, 1.5 blocks, 4 digs; Adams 10 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces; Kunschick 5 kills. Record: Schulenburg 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.