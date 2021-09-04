Volleyball logo

DISTRICT 29-5A

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 3, Victoria West 1

Victoria West 19 22 25 16

Veterans Memorial 25 25 18 25

Highlights: (VW) Hannah Loest 10 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces, assist; Kaylee Steele 8 kills, 7 digs; Kayden Clemons 14 assists, 7 digs; Avery Carlow 6 kills, 0.5 blocks; Abby Schley 21 digs.

Records: West 9-7, 2-1.

