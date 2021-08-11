Non-District
Boerne 3, Cuero 0
Cuero 12 18 28
Boerne 25 25 30
Cuero 3, Comfort 0
Comfort 18 22 21
Cuero 25 25 25
Records: Cuero 1-1
Alice 3, Woodsboro 0
Woodsboro 18 22 12
Alice 25 25 25
Hallettsville 3, Flatonia 0
Hallettsville 25 25 25
Flatonia 23 16 13
Records: Hallettsville 1-0; Flatonia 0-1
Gonzales 2, Shiner 0
Gonzales 25 25
Shiner 17 20
Yoakum 2, Gonzales 0
Gonzales 12 20
Yoakum 25 25
Ganado 3, Karnes City 2
Nixon-Smiley 3, Yorktown 0
Yorktown 17 16 19
N-S 25 25 25
Records: Nixon-Smiley 1-0; Yorktown 0-1
Boling 3, Palacios 2
Palacios 25 18 26 25 13
Boling 17 25 28 22 15
Palacios 3, Brazosport 0
Palacios 27 25 25
Brazosport 25 19 15
Records: Palacios 1-1
Mathis 3, Refugio 1
Mathis 15 25 25 25
Refugio 25 18 11 13
