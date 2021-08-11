Volleyball logo

Boerne 3, Cuero 0

Cuero 12 18 28

Boerne 25 25 30

Cuero 3, Comfort 0

Comfort 18 22 21

Cuero 25 25 25 

Records: Cuero 1-1

Alice 3, Woodsboro 0

Woodsboro 18 22 12

Alice 25 25 25 

Hallettsville 3, Flatonia 0

Hallettsville 25 25 25

Flatonia 23 16 13

Records: Hallettsville 1-0; Flatonia 0-1

Gonzales 2, Shiner 0

Gonzales 25 25 

Shiner 17 20

Yoakum 2, Gonzales 0

Gonzales 12 20

Yoakum 25 25 

Ganado 3, Karnes City 2

Nixon-Smiley 3, Yorktown 0

Yorktown 17 16 19

N-S 25 25 25

Records: Nixon-Smiley 1-0; Yorktown 0-1

Boling 3, Palacios 2

Palacios 25 18 26 25 13

Boling 17 25 28 22 15

Palacios 3, Brazosport 0

Palacios 27 25 25

Brazosport 25 19 15

Records: Palacios 1-1

Mathis 3, Refugio 1

Mathis 15 25 25 25

Refugio 25 18 11 13

