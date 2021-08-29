Saturday
Skidmore Tournament
Beeville 2, Mathis 0
Beeville 25 25
Mathis 17 22
Highlights: (B) Jaida Gonzales 6 kills, 1 block; Jayden Ford 3 kills; Mikayla Cascarano 5 assists, 1 ace; Aaralyn Del Bosque 4 assists, 1 ace; Megan Del Bosque 10 digs; Alexia Salazar 5 digs.
Skidmore 2, Beeville 1
Beeville 19 25 15
Skidmore 25 17 17
Highlights: (B) Salazar 9 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Gonzales 7 kills, 5 blocks; Ty Hernandez 4 blocks; Cascarano 12 assists; A. Del Bosque 11 assists; M. Del Bosque 13 digs; Ford 2 aces.
Beeville 2, Odem 1
Beeville 25 20 15
Odem 15 25 9
Highlights: (B) Ford 4 kills; Gonzales 3 kills; Brittany Auzton 2 blocks; Ford 2 blocks; Cascarano 7 assists; A. Del Bosque 5assists 3 aces; M. Del Bosque 13 digs; Salazar 13 digs.
Note: Beeville finishes 3rd at tournament. Megan Del Bosque named all-tournament.
Records: Beeville 13-10.
