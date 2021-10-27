District 27-4A
Navarro 3, Cuero 1
Cuero 20 11 25 22
Navarro 25 25 22 25
Highlights: (C) Charity Gray 17 kills; Zha'Vanna Gray 9 digs; Bromli Watson 9 digs, 2 aces, 28 assists; Jeri Ficklen 2.5 blocks. Records: Cuero 24-15, 3-5
TAPPS District 5-2A
Shiner St. Paul 3, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 1
Shiner St. Paul 4 25 25 27
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 25 23 23 25
Record: Sacred Heart 21-13, 5-2.
JV: Sacred Heart 2-1. Freshman: Sacred Heart 2-0.
