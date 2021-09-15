District 26-4A
Corpus Christi Miller 3, Beeville 2
Miller 25 21 22 25 15
Beeville 18 25 25 23 17
Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 14 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces; Carly Knapp 9 kills; Aralyn Del Bosque 31 assists; Megan Del Bosque 23 digs; Cylee Lopez 3 aces. Records: Beeville 14-12, 1-1.
District 28-3A
Yoakum 3, Industrial 2
Yoakum 25 25 22 19 15
Industrial 22 17 25 25 13
Highlights: (Y) Addison Pekar 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Macie Blakeney 4 aces, 5 kills, 39 assists, 4 digs; Brooklin Berger 15 digs; destiny Rios 4 kills, 2 digs; Jayana Phillips 16 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs; Julia Fojt 14 digs; Kaci Idlett 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Kylie Velek 36 digs; Macie Williams 2 kills, 1 dig; Olivia Fojt 4 aces, 1 assist, 11 digs; Sophie Jahn 5 kills, 2 dig; Taylor Hlavac 2 aces, 10 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs
District 27-2A
Flatonia 3, Schulenburg 2
Schulenburg 25 25 23 20 9
Flatonia 8 9 25 25 15
Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 3 aces, 2 kills, 27 digs; Claire Antosh 3 aces, 1 assist, 7 kills, 10 digs; Jessalyn Gipson 3 aces, 1 assist, 3 kills, 1 block, 11 digs; Mackenzie Kunschick 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs; Kloe Kutac 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Meredith Magliolo 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Tamara Otto 1 ace, 34 assists, 1 kill, 3 blocks, 12 digs; Jordan Sommer 1 assist, 13kills, 15 digs. Records: Flatonia 13-13, 1-1; Schulenburg 20-9, 1-1.
