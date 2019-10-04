District 30-5A
CC Ray 3, Victoria East 1
CC Ray 25 20 25 25
Victoria East 13 25 19 22
Highlights: (E) Lauren Vahalik 2 aces, 2 kills, 16 digs; Allison Vasquez 13 digs; Zakari Perry 2 aces, 11 kills, 21 digs; Julie Diebel 2 kills, 3 digs; Leilani Wimbish-Gay 21 kills, 13 digs; Morgan Kimbrough 25 assists, 3 digs; Trinity Morris 1 ace, 1 kill, 15 assists, 3 digs; Brandalyn Rice 6 kills, 1 dig. Record: Victoria East 10-21; 3-7
JV: Victoria East 2-1
Freshman: Victoria East 2-0
District 28-2A
Refugio 3, Runge 0
Refugio 25 25 25
Runge 16 22 13
Highlights: (Refugio) Presleigh Barber 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig; Bella Cascetti 7 kills, 8 assists, 1 block; Tracelyn Ross 16 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Ashanti Brown 7 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig; Julianna Castellano 1 kill, 13 assists, 1 ace, Daniella Coronado 2 digs; Mikaila Rosas 4 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Breanna Rodriguez 4 digs.
Record: Refugio 21-9; 6-1
District 28-3A
Ganado 3, Bloomington 0
Ganado 27 25 25
Bloomington 25 22 15
