District 30-5A
CC Veterans Memorial 3, Victoria East 0
CC Veterans Memorial 25 25 25
Victoria East 21 18 13
Highlights: (E) Lauren Vahalik 1 ace, 6 kills, 13 digs; Allison Vasquez 5 digs; Zakari Perry 4 kills, 23 digs; Kaylyn Matula 2 digs; Julie Diebel 1 assist, 4 digs; Leilani Wimbish-Gay 10 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 8 digs; Morgan Kimbrough 1 ace, 7 assists, 10 digs; Trinity Morris 2 aces, 3 kills, 13 assists, 7 digs; Brandalyn Rice 5 kills, 2 digs. Record: Victoria East 11-22; 4-8
JV: CC Veterans Memorial 2-0
Freshman: CC Veterans Memorial 2-0
District 28-3A
Schulenburg 3, Industrial 1
Schulenburg 24 25 25 25
Industrial 26 19 23 21
Highlights: (S) Taylor Demel 1 ace; Julie Guentert 3 assists, 1 kill, 29 digs; Brynlee Hollas 2 aces, 3 assists, 23 kills, 6 digs; Kloe Kutac 9 kills, 3 digs; Madison Landeche 3 kills, 2 digs; Regan Lux 1 assist, 5 digs; Erica Otto 2 aces, 5 assists, 18 kills, 21 digs; Jordan Sommer 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Erin Treybig 46 assists, 4 kills, 13 digs. Record: Schulenburg 26-10; 7-2.
District 27-3A
Yoakum 3, Karnes City 0
Yoakum 25 25 25
Karnes City 13 23 18
Highlights: (Y) A’layziah Rios 1 dig; Alex Henkes 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Ashley Taylor 12 kills, 5 blocks; Kylie Quinney 1 ace, 15 kills, 12 digs; Kylie Velek 7 digs; Macie Williams 3 digs; Masann Rice 1 ace, 2 kills, 28 assists, 6 digs; Riley Witte 9 digs.
JV: Yoakum 2-0
Non-District
Needville 3, St. Joseph 2
Needville 22 19 25 25 15
St. Joseph 25 25 18 17 5
Highlights: (SJ) Sarah Rosas 23 asssits, 15 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 21 assists, 9 digs; Rachel Ward 10 kills, 5 digs; Grace Hammack 6 kills; Savannah Wharton 16 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks; Kyleigh Nethery 7 kills, 11 digs, 4 blocks; Maiya Tillman 15 kills, 22 digs, 2 blocks; Taylor Foeh 2 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Cassidy Rather 4 aces, 18 digs; Madison Korinek 11 digs.
