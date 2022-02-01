The annual Lauren Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament has been postponed, Victoria ISD reported on Tuesday.
The tournament, in its 23rd year, was postponed due to forecasted freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday. It was scheduled to be played at The Club at Colony Creek on Friday and Victoria Country Club on Saturday.
The Lauren Johnson will be rescheduled to March 4 and 5 at Colony Creek. It will be combined with the Victoria ISD spring tournament.
The tournament was named after former Victoria High student, Lauren Johnson, after she died in a car crash on Aug. 12, 1998.
It pulls in teams from across the state, such as Lake Travis from Austin, to play every year.
