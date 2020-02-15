Victoria College had three players in double figures, but dropped a 100-79 Region XIV decision to Lee College on Saturday at the Sports Center.
Jacob Brown (San Marcos) scored 21 points, Mikael Garza (Lubbock Coronado) had 20, and Kenyatis Turner (Corpus Christi King) added 19 for the Pirates.
Victoria College dropped to 0-21 overall and 0-16 in Region XIV. The Runnin’ Rebels improved to 16-11 and 7-9.
The Pirates will return to the Sports Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday to play Jacksonville College.
